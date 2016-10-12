Construction companies sought for October 25 workforce meeting & survey

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) and its partners in the Columbia-Willamette Workforce Collaborative (CWWC) are convening construction industry experts to develop a regional plan to address workforce challenges and identify opportunities in the construction industry. The resulting plan will guide the direction and investments of the public workforce system for the next several years.

A free launch meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Hoffman Construction in Portland.

In addition, CWWC has launched a survey targeted at construction industry employers in an effort to learn more about the current workforce and top workforce priorities. The collaborative asks that the survey, located here, be completed by October 18.

RSVP to the October 25 meeting here.

Comments

comments