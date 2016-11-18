City seeks Salary Review Commission applicants

The city of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on the Salary Review Commission. The five-member commission is responsible for reviewing and re-establishing or adjusting the salaries of the Vancouver mayor and city council every two years.

Applicants must be Vancouver residents and registered voters. City officers, officials, employees and their immediate family are not eligible to apply.

Commission members are appointed by the mayor, subject to approval of the city council. This appointment is for a full-term vacancy, which will begin Jan. 1, 2017, and expire Dec. 31, 2020. The Salary Review Commission will next convene to review mayor and council salaries in early 2018.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver/boards. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

