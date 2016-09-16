City seeks applicants to fill planning commission vacancy

The city of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill one vacancy on the planning commission.

The seven-member commission serves as a volunteer citizen advisory body and makes recommendations to the Vancouver City Council on the comprehensive plan, sub-area plans, zoning and other land use matters.

The commission is seeking candidates with interest and experience in community planning, urban design or housing development, and who are active in business, neighborhood or community affairs.

Participation in the planning commission requires a time commitment of approximately 15 hours per month.

Completed applications must be received by the City Manager’s Office by 11:59 p.m., Friday, September 30.

Applicants may apply online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards.

