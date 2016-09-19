City seeks applicants for downtown redevelopment boards

The city of Vancouver is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DRA) and the City Center Redevelopment Authority (CCRA) boards. The single position serves on both boards.

The DRA and the CCRA are both urban renewal corporations separate from, but created by, the Vancouver City Council. The scope of work and responsibilities of the two boards are interdependent and best served through a single board member. Board members work in a voluntary capacity to advise the mayor and city council on public/private partnerships and public assistance to private developments in downtown Vancouver.

The DRA oversees the operational, financial and promotional aspects of the Vancouver Hilton Hotel and Convention Center.

The CCRA is responsible for overseeing downtown redevelopment consistent with the Vancouver City Center Vision (VCCV) plan, and advises the city council on the business aspects of redevelopment projects and agreements within the VCCV plan area.

The vacancy is for a four-year term. There is no residency requirement to serve on the boards.

To apply online, visit www.cityofvancouver.us/boards. For more info, contact Amanda Delapena in the City Manager’s Office at Amanda.Delapena@cityofvancouver.us or by calling 360.487.8605.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

