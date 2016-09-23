Chamber seeks votes by Sept. 30 for $15,000 grant

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) is asking members of the community to vote online to help the organization secure a $15,000 small business grant.

The chamber is a finalist for the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines Strong Communities Award, which honors the projects, the people and the programs that promote small business growth and retention in their communities.

GVCC advocate Pacific Continental Bank submitted the chamber’s “Business Resource Center” (BRC) for consideration. The BRC provides a home for the organization’s Small Business Assistance Program (SBAP), which offers free one-on-one business counseling.

A public voting period is running now through September 30 at www.fhlbforcommunity.com/voting. The organization with the most votes at the end of the voting period will be awarded a $15,000 grant and the first runner-up will receive $3,000.

Vancouver is competing against Honolulu, Hawaii and Anchorage, Alaska.

