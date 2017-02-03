Chamber backs Vancouver Public Schools bond

Based on the recommendation of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce’s Public Affairs Committee, the GVCC Board of Directors has moved to approve support for the Vancouver Public Schools Bond, which is up for a vote in February.

In a press release, the chamber said it supports Vancouver Public Schools in their effort to provide learning environments consistent with 21st century learning, noting that economic prosperity relies on the education system to create a desirable, thriving community.

“The business community depends on our local schools to help make our future workforce ‘work ready’ and we believe the bond levy request on the February ballot is a huge step in that direction and a wise individual and community investment,” said John McDonagh, GVCC president.

The bond asks district taxpayers to pay on average $20 per year for the next five years (until the current Bond expires) for facilities upgrades.

Comments

comments