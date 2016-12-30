Camas-Washougal Chamber offering “cost-effective” China trip

The Camas-Washougal Chamber is offering local members of the business community a unique opportunity to experience the Chinese culture.

Through a partnership with Citslinc International, the chamber is offering a “cost-effective” trip to China on September 30 to October 9, 2017.

The trip includes stops in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou with opportunities to visit historic sites and local Chinese business. The meeting is optional and requires filling out an inquiry form indicating what type of business or industry you are interested in learning more about.

“We’re excited to organize a Camas-Washougal China Tour,” said Brent Erickson, executive director of the chamber. “This is an excellent opportunity to be introduced to the China. It’s extremely affordable and includes visits to major cities, various economic zones and major historical sites.”

The trip includes airfare from Seattle, hotel accommodations at 4 & 5 star hotels, three full meals a day, and professional drivers and tour operators. The cost is $2,199.

The chamber will host an informational meeting about the trip on February 9 at the Camas Meadows Golf Club located (4105 NW Camas Meadows Drive) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Erickson at 360.834.2472 or brent@cwchamber.com.

