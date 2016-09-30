Bestselling author headlines library foundation’s dinner and auction

Brad Meltzer, New York Times bestselling author and celebrity host of Brad Meltzer’s Lost History and Brad Meltzer’s Decoded on the History Channel, will be the featured speaker at Fort Vancouver Regional Library (FVRL) Foundation’s annual Authors & Illustrators Dinner & Silent Auction on Monday, October 24, 2016, at the Hilton Vancouver Washington from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

The event includes a silent auction featuring a variety of unique items and experiences. Proceeds will be used to support FVRL District’s programs and services, including Summer Reading, Grow a Reader early learning program, and a variety of STEM-based programs.

Tickets are $85 each, and tables for 10 are available for $850.

For more information, visit www.fvrlfoundation.org.

