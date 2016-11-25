Agave Denim warehouse sale returns to SW WA

Agave Denim will bring its semi-annual warehouse sale back to Southwest Washington next month.

The company, which relocated its operations to Los Angeles earlier this year, will set up the sale December 16-18 at the Providence Academy Ballroom located at 400 E. Evergreen Blvd.

Agave Denim was acquired by the company XCVI in May. As a result, both brands will be featured at next month’s sale.

“This year’s sale will be the largest we’ve ever had,” said Jeff Shafer, founder and creative director of Agave. “With the addition of XCVI, we hope to attract our devoted Agave fans, their wives, girlfriends, daughters and other shoppers who are in the market for an authentic West Coast wardrobe.”

Shoppers are encouraged to donate used, clean jeans for an additional 10 percent discount. The collected jeans will be distributed to local nonprofits Neighbors Helping Neighbors and The Arc of Clark Country.

