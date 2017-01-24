Port of Vancouver removes ‘interim’ label from CEO Julianna Marler

After a 2-1 vote on Tuesday, the Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners has named Julianna Marler as the port’s permanent CEO/executive director. Marler has served as the port’s interim CEO since May.

Marler was one of three finalists for the position. The other two were Edward Galligan, current executive director of the Port of Olympia, and Arthur Scheunemann, former president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County.

“We had three highly qualified candidates, and that made this a hard decision,” said commission President Brian Wolfe. “I believe Julianna is best suited to take us forward and realize the vision this port has for connecting with the community and bringing economic benefit to our region.”

“This was a rigorous process,” added commission Vice President Eric LaBrant. “Julianna was stacked up against the best of the industry and she’s the most qualified candidate. I think this positions us well for moving forward with the vision this port has for its future.”

Casting the dissenting vote was Commission Secretary Jerry Oliver, but he said he would support the CEO selected by the commission.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead and look forward to working with Ms. Marler to realize the opportunities that will mean so much to this port and the community,” said Commissioner Oliver.

Marler has been with the port since September 2008, serving as chief financial and administrative officer before she was named interim CEO. Prior to joining the port, she worked for the city of Vancouver for nine years.

“I deeply appreciate the commission’s support and the rigorous process they went through to select me as CEO,” said Marler in a press release. “The Port of Vancouver plays a significant role in building a strong, healthy and vibrant region, and I look forward leading the port into a thriving future.”

The port will finalize Marler’s appointment at the next regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 14.

