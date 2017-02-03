Movers & Shakers 2/3/2017

KELLY O’KEEFE

Camas-based Fuel Medical has hired Kelly O’Keefe as its director of digital strategies.

In his new role, O’Keefe has assumed leadership of all activities related to Fuel’s web strategies, providing direction and growth for 2017. He brings with him over 10 years of industry experience working with both hearing aid manufacturers and hearing health professionals. He graduated from Marquette University’s Business School with majors in marketing and entrepreneurship.

“My goals for 2017 include expanding Fuel’s digital and online presence,” said O’Keefe. “I want to bring innovative solutions to enhance patient engagement for our members. I also want to use data analytics to educate providers and patients in healthcare trends.”

“We’re thrilled Kelly made the decision to join Fuel,” said Shawn Parker, Fuel co-founder. “His reputation and experience means he’ll be an invaluable resource to our digital team and Fuel overall.”

TEMPLE LENTZ

The Heather DeFord Group of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the addition of Temple Lentz as business director.

Since 2015, Lentz has served as the executive director for the Parks Foundation of Clark County. During her time at the Foundation, she helped lead a successful re-branding and social media effort; applied for and received approximately $750,000 in grants to support parks and recreation efforts throughout Clark County; and raised and distributed more than $125,000 in Community Grants to support local parks, trails, and recreation programs.

Lentz is also partner and director of content for High Five Media, a marketing and political campaign firm.

“I am so excited to have Temple coming to work for our group and manage all of our business and marketing,” said DeFord. “Our business is growing by leaps and bounds and I am thrilled she is joining us to help us find even greater success.”

Lentz is a graduate of the University of Chicago, a member of the Vancouver Business Journal’s Accomplished & Under 40, and a 2009 graduate of Leadership Clark County.

PAULA HENDERSON

Pacific Crest Insurance Alliance has welcomed Paula Henderson as a new independent agent, having opened P3 Insurance Agency in Vancouver late last year.

Henderson joins Pacific Crest with more than 13 years of experience in the insurance business.

“After being a captive agent for 13 years, I wanted to have more options for my customers,” said Henderson. “Now I can truly find the best solution for the customers’ needs.”

Most recently with PEMCO, Henderson spent the majority of her time selling personal lines and was twice awarded the “Coach’s Choice Award” as a top producer, yielding a 1.9 percent cancellation ratio.

Henderson sells insurance to residents in both Oregon and Washington.

Comments

comments