Movers & Shakers 12/21/16

MEGAN VAUGHN

The Hough Foundation has hired Megan Vaughn as an administrative assistant.

Currently, Vaughn is a customer service agent for Alaska Airlines at Portland International Airport. Her previous employment experience includes working as asset manager and then deputy director of Second Step Housing, as well as time spent as managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She also served two terms on the Board of Directors for the YWCA Clark County.

Vaughn holds a degree in communication from Washington State University and is a Leadership Clark County graduate. She resides in Vancouver’s Hough neighborhood.

The Hough Foundation is a community nonprofit that has provided Hough Elementary students, their families and home schooled children at Hough with basic needs and opportunities for scholastic, physical and social growth since 1992.

CANDICE FREEDMAN

Candice Freedman has been appointed to the position of president of the Charter College campus in Vancouver.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the campus – as well as the learning sites in Lacey, East Wenatchee and Billings – including admissions, financial aid, academics, student success and career services.

Freedman has been with Charter College since 2011, most recently serving as career services officer, where she was responsible for assisting students, graduates and alumni with externships, job search and career development.

“We’re in the business of getting students working in their respective fields of study, and that is a campus-wide effort,” said Freedman. “It is extremely rewarding work and I am honored to be a part of an organization that truly values the importance of partnerships with businesses in the Southwest Washington and Portland metro area. These partnerships help bridge the gap to success for our students and graduates alike.”

Freedman earned her MBA from Charter College and her bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She also attended the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

She is a member of Women in Communications and recently joined the General Advisory Council for Cascadia Technical Academy, formerly known as the Clark County Skills Center.

RON SAXTON

Ron Saxton has accepted the position of executive vice president and general counsel for the PeaceHealth healthcare system serving communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Saxton assumes the role in an official capacity after serving as interim general counsel since February.

Previously, Saxton was with the regional law firm Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, where he specialized in corporate strategy counsel as well as transactional, regulatory and financial guidance. Prior to that, Saxton was a member of the executive leadership team of global door and window manufacturer JELD-WEN, serving as executive vice president and global chief administrative officer.

Saxton’s commitment to the community includes service as president of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities; as a member of the Oregon Public Broadcasting Board of Directors; and as founding president of the Portland Schools Foundation.

In other PeaceHealth-related news, Dawn Johnston, major gifts officer for the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation, has been named president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter. AFP also named Alison Lazareck, annual giving coordinator for the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Foundation, as vice president, Philanthropy Awards.

Comments

comments