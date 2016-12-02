Movers & Shakers 12/02/2016

ASHLYN SALZMAN

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) has hired Ashlyn Salzman as its events manager.

In her new role, Salzman will manage the chamber’s signature and reoccurring events series including the December 9 Legislative Outlook Breakfast event.

As a member of the GVCC’s Public Affairs Committee, Salzman will focus on topics including the minimum wage; sales tax exemption; reinstatement of the B&O tax; transportation and more.

Salzman has a public affairs degree from Washington State University Vancouver. Her community service history includes completing Leadership Clark County (class of 2016), serving as a volunteer for the farmer’s market and partners in careers, as well as serving as a Clark College Alumni Association Board Member.

Salzman also held a position with the Southwest Washington Contractors Association as first an administrative coordinator, then as a business development manager.

MIRIAM MARTIN

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) has hired Miriam Martin as its youth initiatives manager.

In her new role, Martin will be responsible for implementing youth-related strategies for workforce development. She will manage and oversee contracts with organizations providing training and employment services to young adults ages 16 to 24 that have dropped out of high school and are seeking to obtain their diploma or GED and skills and training to enable them to get work. In addition, she will outreach to community-based organizations providing services to youth to seek opportunities for partnerships.

Before joining WSW, Martin was the intake coordinator at Kinship House in Portland where she helped design and coordinate out-patient mental health treatment for foster care and adoptive families. While completing her master’s in social work, she completed an advanced practicum at the Oregon Public Health Institute that focused on facilitating community outreach and engagement with an emphasis on equity.

Martin received both her bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees in social work from Portland State University.

JOE LAXSON

Clark County Public Health Program Manager Joe Laxson has been named the 2016 Washington State Environmental Health Director of the Year.

Each year, the Washington State Environmental Health Directors presents the award to someone who has demonstrated leadership in the profession at the local and state levels. The award was established in honor of Jim Matsuyama, a founding member known for his technical skills, kindness and dedication to public service.

“Joe Laxson exemplifies these great qualities and he’s well-deserving of this honor,” said Roxanne Wolfe, Clark County Public Health COO, in a press release. “He skillfully oversees Public Health’s food safety, water recreation safety and school safety programs, and does so with grace and good humor.”

Laxson is the outgoing chair of the Washington State Association of Local Public Health Officials’ Environmental Public Health Committee. In this role, he guided committee members in identifying strategic directions and priorities for local environmental public health programs and opportunities for collaboration.

Comments

comments