Movers & Shakers 1/20/2017

JANET McGUIRE & JEFF SEIRER

Vancouver-headquartered PeaceHealth recently announced the hiring of two new executives: Janet McGuire as PeaceHealth system vice president for revenue cycle and Jeff Seirer as PeaceHealth system vice president for financial integrity and controller.

McGuire has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare finance, most recently serving as the senior director of revenue cycle and regional lead for Ascension Health in Jacksonville, Florida. She first joined Ascension in 2010 as a manager for revenue cycle but quickly worked her way into her current role where she oversees revenue cycle operations for five hospital systems across four states.

Prior to joining Ascension, McGuire served as the director of revenue cycle for Trover Foundation in Madisonville, Ky., the administrative director of revenue cycle for Knox Community Health in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and the director of patient financial services for Samaritan Regional Health System in Ashland, Ohio.

In her new role, she will be responsible for setting the vision and strategy to deliver high-value, efficient revenue cycle services through the PeaceHealth system services model. She will also oversee and coordinate system-wide processes for several areas including patient registration, billing and collections, health information management and financial assistance.

McGuire received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and is currently working to complete her master’s in business administration by 2018.

Seirer has significant experience in both healthcare and finance administration, currently serving as the vice president of finance and chief accounting officer for Via Christi Health in Wichita, Kansas. In that role, he spearheaded the creation and operation of a finance service center, centralized treasury and back-office finance functions, and worked with the CFO to restructure debt with over $80 million in realized savings. Prior to joining Via Christi, Seirer was the CFO of Kindred Hospital Albuquerque and Sandia in New Mexico.

In his new role, Seirer will be responsible for the development and implementation of financial policies. He will guide decision-making to preserve the financial position and performance of PeaceHealth and be responsible for operational and financial performance across the system in reimbursement, accounting, tax, payroll and accounts payable.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fort Hays State University and his master’s in business administration from Wichita State University.

McGuire’s first day at PeaceHealth came earlier this week. Seirer’s first day is at the end of this month.

Comments

comments