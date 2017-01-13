Movers & Shakers 1/17/2017

LISA GIBERT

Lisa Gibert, president and CEO of Clark College Foundation, has been named the recipient of a Distinguished Service Award for her leadership and advocacy for community colleges.

Gibert is being recognized by her peers for her outstanding service in 2016. The accolade, to be presented on February 3 at a conference in Seattle, is given by Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VIII.

“Lisa has made a significant contribution to CASE through her leadership, advocacy and commitment to enhance the engagement with and relevance of CASE to community colleges in our District,” said Mark Koenig, chair, CASE District VIII board.

“Lisa has been very, very active with our community college activities. She currently serves on the Center for Community College Advisory Group and was a member of the Conference for Community College Advancement planning committee. Also, she is a member of the CASE Commission on Philanthropy and was a very active member in CASE’s Strategic Planning Steering Committee. She has been involved on the planning committee for our conference on Institutionally Related Foundations. I can’t speak highly enough of her,” Koenig said.

CASE District VIII is one of eight regional districts that supports educational and professional institutions in North America. It assists professionals in alumni relations, fundraising, communications, marketing and other advancement areas. District VIII comprises 152 member institutions in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada.

Gibert joined Clark College Foundation in 1998, serving as the director of finance and administration, chief financial officer, and then interim president. She has been president/CEO for 11 years.

ERIC ANDERSON

The Vancouver office of Colliers International has hired associate broker Eric Anderson.

In his new role, Anderson will focus on representing both landlords and tenants, primarily within the office market of Vancouver/Clark County. He works closely with senior advisor Tamara Fuller CCIM, who has been in the industry since 1997, to stay ahead of market trends, develop new business and service existing client relationships.

Prior to becoming an associate with Colliers International, Anderson developed strong sales, customer service and leadership skills as a business development manager at Foundation Media. He has a background in real estate as a property manager at Windermere-Lori Gill & Associates where he built a portfolio of more than 100 units and generated over $300,000 in annual revenue.

Anderson previously worked as a business advisor volunteer with the Peace Corps and acted as an onsite grant writer, project manager and fundraising consultant where he co-wrote and received funding for the nonprofit’s largest grant of $1.1 million over five years.

Anderson is a University of Washington alumni with a bachelor’s of arts degree in economics.

JEFF ZAWADA

The Fort Vancouver National Trust has hired Jeff Zawada as its director of philanthropy, where he will lead fundraising, stewardship and community engagement at the organization.

Most recently coming from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), Zawada held the position of corporate relations officer, expanding the museum’s connections in the business community and creating new revenue streams. Prior to that, he held positions and director of development at the Dental Foundation of Oregon, and senior manager – new business partnerships and initiatives at United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

Zawada also spent nearly a decade in the copier industry working for Ricoh, USA and began his career locally with the Boyd Coffee Company. He has served on many nonprofit boards and is active in the community.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with such a great staff, volunteers and people who are so dedicated to our community,” said Zawada. “The Trust has so much to offer, and I look forward to advancing the cause of Education, Preservation and Celebration.”

STEVE WEINBERG

Steve Weinberg, formerly corporate director of HR at Glumac and chief HR officer with Elephants Delicatessen, is joining Southwest Washington HR firm TJ & Associates, Inc. to support continued expansion of the 16-year-old company. The company specializes in providing scalable HR, recruiting and training services.

“Steve has more than 20 years of experience leading human resources in a broad range of companies across a number of industries,” said Tracy Peterkin, president of TJ & Associates, Inc. “We know he will be a great asset to TJ & Associates and our Clients.”

Prior to joining TJ & Associates, Weinberg led teams and consulted in a variety of HR areas including talent acquisition, organizational development, employee relations, compensation, benefits and training.

Weinberg has a Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UC Berkeley. He is a past board member of Southwest Washington SHRM and has been a member of the American Society for Training and Development.

JANE HARRIS

Community Mediation Services, headquartered in Vancouver, has hired Jane Harris as its new executive director. Harris replaces outgoing director Nancy Pionk, who served the organization for more than ten years.

Harris brings more than 25 years of nonprofit management experience to the position along with a track record in fundraising for Friends of the Columbia Gorge and the Oregon Humane Society.

“My focus will be on looking at emerging needs in our community and building our capacity to best serve those community members and businesses,” Harris said. “All of our institutions, from large corporations to families, need help resolving disputes. Conflict is part of life and we are here to support civil dialogue and build healthy communities.”

Community Mediation Services, now celebrating seven years serving Clark County, provides a broad range of mediation, conflict management and communication training services to individuals, groups, and businesses in Southwest Washington.

BOB KNIGHT, KEVIN GETCH, LEANNE BREMER & JIM WEST

Last month, the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) welcomed four new community leaders onto its 2016-2017 Board of Directors.

The new members are Bob Knight, president of Clark College; Kevin Getch, Webfor founder; LeAnne Bremer, partner-in-charge at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn; and Jim West, Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Knight was named president of Clark College in August 2007 after serving as the school’s interim president since September 2006. Knight received his undergraduate degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned an executive MBA at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. Under Knight’s leadership, Clark is now the second largest community college in Washington state, serving up to 16,000 students each quarter.

As the partner-in-charge at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn, Bremer focuses her practice on land-use law, real estate and government affairs. She is well-versed in all land-use planning and development issues, including plan review, environmental review and permitting issues. She is a committee member of the Oregon State Bar, a member of Washington Women Lawyers chapter and a member of the Clark County Bar Association. She is also involved with the Council for the Homeless and the Humane Society of Southwest Washington as a board member.

Getch is Webfor’s founder and director of digital strategy. He serves as president of the board of directors for SEMpdx, a nonprofit organization focusing on connecting and educating people in the digital marketing community. He was also recently honored (2014) as a recipient of the Vancouver Business Journal’s Accomplished and Under 40 award.

Working as a sales and leasing agent with Coldwell Banker Commercial, West hosts Commercial Real Estate 101 workshops and volunteers to support a wide variety of causes. His previous jobs include work as a consultant and time spent in the hospitality industry working for regional and nation chain restaurants. He currently volunteers for the Clark County YMCA, Rotary, Clark College Hospitality program, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and the Visitor & Convention Bureau.

