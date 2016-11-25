Movers & Shakers 11/25/2016

DANIEL FONTOURA

Daniel Fontoura has been hired as PeaceHealth’s system vice president for financial operations.

In his new role, effective Dec. 12, Fontoura will be responsible for leading the development of financial and operational analytics in support of the PeaceHealth network, providing reports to guide decision-making, strengthen financial position and improve care performance. He will also ensure operational finances are in alignment with community, network and system-wide initiatives.

Fontoura has extensive experience in healthcare and finance administration. He currently serves as the CFO of Riverside University Health System in California where he’s restructured the revenue cycle team to decrease hospital accounts receivable from 110+ days to 65 days, while meeting 100 percent of cash collection goals.

Prior to joining RUHS, Fontoura was at Loma Linda University Medical Center (also in California), where he spent most of his 16 years there as vice president and administrator over the University Hospital. He worked closely with physicians and leadership to establish programs, improve employee engagement and increase clinical revenues. His last role was as system vice president and chief wholeness officer.

“I’m deeply inspired by the longstanding and continuing commitment PeaceHealth has to its mission and to the importance of community health,” said Fontoura. “It is clear the leadership team here is motivated by mission, and has a strong sense of courage and compassion as they look for meaningful ways to improve the health and wholeness of the communities they serve.”

Fontoura received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of California, Riverside, and his MBA from Yale.

KOURTNEY STRONG

LSW Architects recently added project architect, Kourtney Strong, to its team.

With more than 13 years of architectural experience, Strong’s focus for the last three years has been on K-12 educational design in the Portland metro area.

Her broad range of expertise will further strengthen LSW projects in the K-12 education market segment, the Vancouver-based firm said. Strong currently serves as a board director for CSI Portland.

JAY GILBERG

Jay Gilberg, a wealth management advisor for Northwestern Mutual in Vancouver, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) professional designation from The American College, Bryn Mawr, PA.

Candidates for the RICP designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass a series of two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of experience, meet stringent ethics requirements, and participate in The College’s continuing education program.

Using the most current techniques, RICPs identify retirement income needs and objectives and evaluate a client’s current situation relative to those goals. The program covers a broad range of retirement topics including income needs and objectives, estate issues and other risks to the retirement income planning, Social Security, health insurance and housing decisions, and income taxation.

The American College is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services.

JIM & PAM CHIODO

Jim and Pam Chiodo, owners of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Vancouver, were recently recognized as one of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE’s top franchises in the country. The Chiodos received the following awards during BELFOR Franchise Group’s annual convention in Las Vegas: Franchisee of the Year, Millionaire’s Club and Top Producer. The Chidos’ office is located at 802 NE 82nd St. in Vancouver.

SOPHIE CHRISTIAN & JACOB FUNK

Two new professional faculty have joined the Clark College Music Department this fall: Dr. Sophie Christian, the new adjunct piano instructor and department accompanist, and Dr. Jacob Funk, the tenure track director of choirs.

Christian holds piano performance degrees from University of Michigan and Indiana University, as well as doctor of musical arts from University of Minnesota under the tutelage of concert pianist Lydia Artymiw. She has performed in Portland Metro area, Twin Cities, Texas, Maine, New York, Indonesia, Canada and New Zealand. She was also a soloist with the Kenwood Symphony Orchestra and the Indiana University Conductors’ Orchestra. Christian served as faculty at St. Joseph’s School of Music, Inver Hills College, and North Hennepin College before currently joining the music department at Clark College.

Funk comes to Clark from the University of Missouri – Kansas City where he recently completed his doctor of musical arts degree in choral conducting. During his doctoral study he was a graduate assistant to the choral department, associate conductor of the Conservatory Concert Choir and co-conductor of the University Singers. He earned his master’s degree in choral conducting from the University of British Columbia, and his undergraduate degree in vocal performance from John Brown University. He served on the music faculty of John Brown University and Northwest Arkansas Community College, where he taught choir and voice.

Funk and Christian will collaborate in choral concerts on December 1 and December 4. For more information, visit www.clark.edu/campus-life/arts-events/music/music-concerts.

DAVID KAYSEN, RON KING, BRIAN WOODWARD, TANNER CRAWFORD, CURTIS PIFER & JAN REDR

Vancouver-based Sigma Design recently announced the addition of six new employees at the product design and engineering firm: David Kaysen, project manager; Ron King, mechanical engineer; Brian Woodward, test technician II; Tanner Crawford, rework/assembly operator; Curtis Pifer, rework/assembly operator; and Jan Redr, test technician.

Kaysen brings 20 years of engineering management experience to Sigma Design. He has a background as an electrical engineer, a product team lead and a senior engineering manager. He has developed flight control and cockpit display systems as well as cellular phones. He holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois.

King began his career in mechatronics and brings five years of engineering experience to the firm. Most recently, he worked in chassis engineering, designing production and custom bills of material and full vehicle chassis layouts. Additionally, he worked with manufacturing engineers to solve vehicle assembly and piece part build issues and with sales application engineers to find solutions to customer requirements. King holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State University.

With more than 25 years of experience, Woodward has background as a project engineer, a technical specialist engineer, a test & development engineer and a mechanical technician. Most recently, he assembled heavy duty trucks per engineering designs and requirements and built/modified wiring harnesses to layout drawings. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Crawford contracted with Sigma Design over the past year and has experience reworking prototype material per engineer work instructions and providing direct feedback to engineers regarding productivity and quality assurance. He is certified on eight different building/rework stations.

Pifer has background as an aircraft maintenance technician in the U.S. Air Force, a package pre-load, a service technician trainee, and a lead assembly technician. Specifically, Pifer has experience with inventory systems, hand and power tools, multi-meters and schematic diagrams. Pifer holds an associate of applied science degree in aircraft maintenance from the Community College of the Air Force.

Redr brings nearly 30 years of technician experience to the firm. His background includes various positions as a technician specialist in electronics, facility maintenance, electrical and manufacturing engineering. He also has experience as an electronics system technician, senior technician and as a technical support engineer. Redr holds an associate’s degree in electronics engineering.

NICOLE CARLSON, HOLLY LANE & CODY SCHAFFER

Coldwell Banker Bain Seal, a provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has announced the addition of three new brokers in Vancouver: Nicole Carlson, Coldwell Banker Seal – Vancouver East, Holly Lane, Coldwell Banker Seal – Vancouver West and Cody Schaffer, Coldwell Banker Seal – Vancouver West. Each broker will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

Pope Francis bestows Order of Saint Gregory on Elie Kassab

Pope Francis has named local developer and philanthropist Elie Kassab as a Knight of the Pontifical Equestrian Order of St. Gregory The Great.

The Order was established in 1831 by Pope Gregory XVI and is one of the highest honors awarded to a layperson by the Catholic Church. It is bestowed in recognition of personal service.

Kassab received a letter and insignia during a mass held at St. Sharbel Catholic Church in Portland on October 30, offered by the Most Rev. A. Elias Zaidan, Bishop of Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon, of Los Angeles.

He received the honor for his significant contributions made to St. Sharbel parish, to the Maronite Monks of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Castle Rock, Washington, and for invaluable assistance to the Holy See.

“I never knew about the Order itself and, more than that, I never expected any rewards for my charitable deeds – I am humbled by the honor bestowed upon me by the Holy See and Pope Francis,” said Kassab.

Past recipients of this honor include Eunice Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Special Olympics; Ricardo Montalban, Mexican-born American-based actor and philanthropist; Walter Annenberg, creator of TV Guide; and Hector P. Garcia, Mexican-American civil rights leader.

