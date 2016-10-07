Movers & Shakers 10/07/2016

ALEC TROUT & CORY MEISCH

On Line Support, a Vancouver-based technology consulting firm, recently announced the addition of two technicians: Alec Trout and Cory Meisch.

Trout brings 11 years of information technology experience including 6 years of service with the Army National Guard. As a technician, Trout will provide first-line support for customers.

Meisch, a Microsoft Certified IT Professional, has more than 15 years of experience in networking and information technology. Meisch will provide network, server and security support as well as project deployment for customers.

SCOTT HOGAN

Clark County Title has named Scott A. Hogan as manager and vice president of the company. He succeeds Kelly McDonald, who served as Board Chair of the Columbia River Economic Development Council and is transferring to Deschutes County Title, an affiliated office in Bend, Oregon managed by McDonald’s son, Steve, to be closer to family.

Hogan, a Vancouver native, has 25 years of experience in the title insurance and escrow field, and is an attorney licensed to practice in Washington and Oregon. He is a graduate of Washington State University and University of California, Hastings College of the Law. He previously managed affiliated companies in both Vancouver and Longview. He and his wife live in Ridgefield and have three adult children.

Clark County Title is locally owned and operated, and part of a family of companies that has been in operation in Washington State for more than 100 years. The office is located at 1400 Washington Street in downtown Vancouver.

JEFF LINDBERG & JUSTIN CURTISS

Landerholm, P.S. has welcomed a pair of new associates to the Vancouver law firm.

Jeff T. Lindberg, formerly of the Law Offices of Shumsky and Backman, has joined the firm and specializes in real estate and litigation.

The second new addition is Justin J. Curtiss. His practice focuses on estate planning and probate and trust administration.

