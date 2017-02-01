CREDC announces 2017 board; staff promotions

Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) investors have elected new members to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors. The board also appointed 2017 officers and private sector executive committee members.

Two Individuals were elected to serve one-year officer positions:

Treasurer: Lisa Dow, senior VP, credit administration, Columbia Bank

Secretary: Lisa Lowe, shareholder, Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Nine individuals were elected to three-year terms on the CREDC Board of Directors:

Lance Barrett, managing member, Barrett & Company

Vincent Bradley, CEO, Banfield Pet Hospital

Mei Wu, managing director, SmartRG

Craig Yabui, VP, JH Kelly

LeAnne Bremer, partner, Miller Nash Graham & Dunn (second term)

Darrion Bowers, VP of operations, CenturyLink (second term)

Brian Fleetwood, VP commercial loan officer, Heritage Bank (second term)

Kim Leathley, director, strategy planning and business development, PeaceHealth (second term)

Kevin Tapani, VP, Tapani Inc. (second term)

Four Directors Emeritus were voted in for one-year terms:

Jeff Ahner, technical manager, Frito Lay Inc.

Ben Bagherpour, VP of operations, SEH America

Keith Forrester, VP, marketing, sales and business development, Kaiser Permanente

Eric Fuller, president, Eric Fuller & Associates

Seven private sector members were elected to serve on the organization’s executive committee:

Ben Bagherpour, VP of operations, SEH America

Rick Campfield, CEO, SunModo

Helen Devery, VP, BergerABAM

Mark Mantei, CEO, The Vancouver Clinic

Frank Nichols, CEO, Silicon Forest Electronics

Kevin Tapani, VP, Tapani Inc.

Tracy Wilson, CEO, DeWils Industries

“We are fortunate to have an incredible group of engaged and dedicated individuals lending their expertise to the organization,” said Greg Seifert, president and CEO of Biggs Insurance Services and current CREDC board chair. “The organization is as strong as I’ve ever seen it and we’re looking forward to a productive and active year.”

“The quality of individuals on and joining the board is a testament to the strength of the economic development community in Clark County,” added Mike Bomar, CREDC president. “We have big challenges ahead and the right staff and board to move the needle on our key targets.”

CREDC also announced two internal staff promotions, along with national recognition of one of its team members.

Samantha Codi Walker has been promoted to the position of marketing and events manager. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing external marketing efforts including design and maintenance of the organization’s website, social media accounts and the creation of collateral as well as coordinating logistics for CREDC events.

Max Ault has been promoted to the position of vice president, director of business development. His new role will include assisting the president in administrative and outreach functions in addition to his ongoing work serving as the primary point of contact for local businesses seeking assistance with startup, growth or retention issues.

Additionally, Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based firm that specializes in economic development marketing, has selected Ault as a winner in its 40 Under 40 awards. The award recognizes young talent in the economic development profession. An independent six-member selection committee chose the national winners based on their contributions to the economic development industry.

Comments

comments