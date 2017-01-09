City of Vancouver names new development review division manager

The City of Vancouver’s Community and Economic Development Department will welcome Jason Nortz as its new development review division manager on Tuesday, January 17.

In his new role, Nortz will be responsible for overseeing building permits, land use review, engineering permits, code compliance and all other functions of the City’s Permit Center at City Hall.

Nortz has more than 15 years of city planning and management experience. Most recently, he served as the Development Services Department director for Ashville, North Carolina. Prior to that, Nortz spent nearly 10 years working for the city of Palo Alto, California – first as a land use planner and then as planning manager for their Development Services Department.

“Jason brings a wealth of development review experience and has shown a strong commitment to serving the public and seeking ways to continually enhance services,” said Vancouver’s Community and Economic Development Director, Chad Eiken, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the City of Vancouver.”

Nortz holds a bachelor’s degree in health and human services from Ohio University and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from San Jose State University.

