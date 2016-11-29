Beth O’Brien, PeaceHealth System COO, stepping down

Vancouver-based PeaceHealth announced on Tuesday that Beth O’Brien, chief operating officer for the hospital system, will be leaving the organization next week. O’Brien will be relocating to Connecticut to be closer to family.

“I am honored to have served alongside such dedicated and compassionate caregivers and providers,” O’Brien wrote in a memo to PeaceHealth caregivers. “I have never been more proud of what we have achieved these past couple of years. And I’m inspired by what PeaceHealth will achieve in the years ahead as you carry forward the important work of our mission and deeply held focus on creating the healthiest communities in the Pacific Northwest. I will miss all of you.”

O’Brien came to PeaceHealth in 2014. Prior to that, she served as senior vice president and group executive officer for Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), with direct oversight for CHI hospitals in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“I am truly grateful to Beth for her leadership as PeaceHealth began a transformational journey several years ago to position our healthcare ministry for a future focused on community health,” said PeaceHealth president and CEO Liz Dunne. “Additionally, Beth has been instrumental in the successful adoption of CareConnect – our electronic health record that has integrated systems and processes that are improving the delivery of care to our patients and communities.”

PeaceHealth said it will begin an immediate search for a new chief operating officer.

O’Brien’s last day is Friday, Dec. 9.

