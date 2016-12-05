Battle Ground Chamber hires new executive director

Amy Tanska has been selected by the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Board as its new executive director.

In her new role, Tanska will work with the Battle Ground Chamber Board of Directors, chamber members and other community leaders to continue to develop future opportunities for the chamber, strengthen relationships with community partners, and continue to build membership.

Tanska takes on the leadership position as Paul Montague, who served as executive director of the chamber since 2014, steps down to start a tax preparation business.

“I am grateful to the chamber’s board for the opportunity to lead the chamber over the past two years,” said Montague in a press release, “and am confident it is in great hands as Amy Tanska takes the reins of leadership.”

Tanska is the former development director for the Mount Saint Helens Institute.

Brian Teegardin, board chair of the Battle Ground Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is thrilled to have Tanska on board.

“…she brings great experience working with nonprofits, and has some great ties here in North Clark County,” he said.

Tanska plans to attend the chamber’s Holiday Luncheon on Thursday, held at the Battle Ground Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To register, visit www.battlegroundchamber.org.

“Chambers help raise the economic tide in the communities they serve.” said Tanska, “I am thrilled to be part of this community as the Battle Ground Chamber’s new Executive Director, and am excited to be working with other community leaders as we move Battle Ground and North Clark County forward through the years to come.”

