NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO RCW 60.10.030, 7005, LLC WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PERSONAL PROPERTY TO SATISFY A LANDLORD’S LIEN PURSUANT TO WHICH JAMES VANGEYTEN, AND THE ESTATE AND HEIRS OF JAMES VANGEYTEN ARE THE DEBTORS:

MISCELLANEOUS BAR AND RESTAURANT INVENTORY (NON-ALCOHOLIC);

TWO GRILLS; WALK IN; ICE MAKER; FRYER; OVEN, FOUR FREEZERS; MAKE TABLE; TWO COOLERS; TWO DRY TABLES; DJ EQUIPMENT; OFFICE EQUIPMENT; TABLES; CHAIRS; STOOLS; POS SYSTEM; TIME CLOCK; SCALE; EIGHT TELEVISIONS; MICROWAVE; UTENSILS; POTS; PANS; AND ALL OTHER MISCELLANEOUS RESTAURANT EQUIPMENT, FURNISHINGS AND SUPPLIES OWNED BY JAMES VANGEYTEN.

THE SALE WILL BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 AT 10:00 AM AT 7005 NE HIGHWAY 99, VANCOUVER, WA 98665.

THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER TAKES THE PROPERTY SUBJECT TO OUTSTANDING TAXES OR ASSESSMENTS OWING AND ALSO SUBJECT TO SUPERIOR LIENS, IF ANY. THIS SALE IS MADE WITHOUT WARRANTY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF ANY KIND.

SALE TO BE CONDUCTED BY HEURLIN, POTTER, JAHN, LEATHAM, HOLTMANN & STOKER, P.S. ATTORNEYS FOR LANDLORD 7005, LLC. 360-750-7547

Sept 16

