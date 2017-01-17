NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION

Mekos Corporation, a Washington Corporation, has filed its Articles of Dissolution which was effective on December 15, 2016. Any persons or entities believing they have a claim against Mekos Corporation shall present them to corporate officers at 1209 NW Lakeview Road, Vancouver, Washington 98665. Any claims must indicate the date the claim was incurred, the amount of the claim, and the reason for the claim. Any claims that are not filed may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14.340. Claims must be filed within one hundred twenty days (120) days of the first publication of this notice. This notice is published pursuant to RCW 23B.14.030. Date of First Publication January 13, 2017.

Brain Wolfe PC 1104 Main Street, ste 100, Vancouver, WA 98660

Jan 13,20,27

