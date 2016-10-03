Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re: Petitioner/s Sherry L/ Jacobus

And Respondents: Jacqueline Rene Alley

No. 16-3-01582-1

To: Jacqueline Rene Alley – The other party has asked the court to:

X Non-Parent Custody: Give custody of the children to a non-parent.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about the other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgement).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill Out a response on this form

X FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

The Administrative Office of the Courts-Call: (360) 705-5328

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with a return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Clark County, 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

5. Lawyer Not Required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below: Sherry Jacobus Date: September 6, 2016 Print Name: Sherry L. Jacobus. I agree to accept legal papers for this case at: The following address: 3501 NE 129th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98682 email: walkinfree@yahoo.com

Sherry L. Jacobus, 3501 NE 129th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682

Sep 30 Oct 7,14,21,28 Nov 4

