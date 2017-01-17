PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

In re the Estate of JOANNE SMITH, Deceased,

NO. 14-4-00899-7

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the Decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims, on the Personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the Decedent. DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court: December 28, 2016 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 13, 2017. Kenneth Smith, Personal Representative ROBERT D. MITCHELSON, WSBA# 4595, Attorney for Estate, P.O. Box 87096 Vancouver, WA 98687-0096 (360) 260-0925

Mitchelson Law Office, P.O. Box 87096 Vancouver, WA 98687-0096 (360) 260-0925

Jan 13,20,27

