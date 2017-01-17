PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of Virginia de France, Deceased

Case No. 16-4-01027-1

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(c), or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 13, 2017 Personal Representative: Denise Fazzolari Attorney for the Personal Representative: Douglas P. Cushing Jordan Ramis PC, Two Centerpointe Drive, 6th Floor, Lake Oswego OR 97035-8608 Dated: January 5, 2017 Douglas P. Cushing, Attorney for Personal Representative, Denise Fazzolari Attorney for Personal Representative: Douglas P. Cushing, WSBA # 23392 Jordan Ramis PC

Two Centerpointe Drive, 6th Floor, Lake Oswego OR 97035-8608

DECLARATION OF SERVICE I hereby certify that on the date shown below, I served a true and correct copy of the foregoing Probate Notice to Creditors on: Office of Financial Recovery, Department of Social and Health Services, PO Box 9501, Olympia WA 98507-9501

Washington Department of Revenue, Taxpayer Account Administration

PO Box 47476, Olympia WA 98504-7476

X by first class mail, postage prepaid.

DATED: January ____, 2017. Douglas P. Cushing, WSBA # 23392 Attorney for Denise Fazzolari

JORDAN RAMIS PC Attorneys at Law, PO Box 230669 Portland OR 97281 Telephone: 503.598.7070 Fax: 503.598.7373

Jan 13,20,27

Comments

comments