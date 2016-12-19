AMENDED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: NRA, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company

Grantee (Beneficiary): WASATCH CREDIT ASSOCIATION, 9712 SW Alabama St., Tualatin, OR 97062

Abbreviated Legal Description: Lot(s) 3 of Short Plat 1/461

Assessor’s Tax Parcel ID#: 144983-010

Reference Nos. of Documents Released or Assigned: 5080322 DT

I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Denise J. Lukins, the undersigned Successor Trustee, will on Friday. January 13, 2017 at the hour of 10:00 AM a.m. at Gazebo in front of Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin Street. Vancouver WA 98660. Sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the Count of CLARK, State of Washington, to-wit:

SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT A

Also commonly described as 2217 NE 88th Street, Vancouver, WA 98665 The tax parcel number(s) are: 144983-010 which is subject to that certain deed of trust dated June 11, 2014 and recorded on June 16, 2014 under Recorder’s No. 5080322 DT, in the records of CLARK County, Washington, wherein NRA, LLC, an Oregon limited liability company, is the Grantor, and FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE, 500 E. Broadway, Ste 425, Vancouver, WA 98660 is the Original Trustee, and WASATCH CREDIT ASSOCIATION, 9712 SW Alabama St., Tualatin, OR 97062, is the Beneficiary (“Deed of Trust).

II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III. The defaults for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

Failure to pay the following amounts when due:

Delinquent Principal $98,356.84

Unpaid Interest $ 7,792.74

Late Fees $ 1,948.19

Unpaid points $45,525.50

Failure to pay Property Taxes, first half 2016

IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is $98,356.84, together with interest as provided in the underlying Note and such other costs and fees as are due under payment may become due, and any further payments coming due and any additional late charges must be added to the reinstating payment. Any new defaults not involving payment of money that occur after the date of this notice must also be cured in order to effect reinstatement. In addition, because some of the charges can only be estimated at this time and because the amount necessary to reinstate may include presently unknown expenditures required to preserve the property, or to comply with state or local laws, it is necessary for you to contact the Trustee before the time you tender reinstatement so that you may be advised of the exact amount you will be required to pay. Tender of payment or performance must be in the full amount certified funds or case equivalent to the Trustee whose address is:

Denise Lukins

Law Office of Denise J. Lukins

10000 NE 7th Avenue, Suite 403

Vancouver, WA 98685

(360) 448-2854

HYPERLINK “mailto:dlukins@lukinslaw.com” dlukins@lukinslaw.com

V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on January 13, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by January 2, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 2, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 02, 2017 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower. Grantor, any Guarantor, any successor in interest, or the hold of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secure by the Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor and the Occupants at the following address(es):

NRA, LLC, 1521 N. Janzen Ste 154, Portland, OR 97217

NRA, LLC, 161 High Street SE Ste #243, Salem, OR 97301

NRA, LLC, 30307 NW 31st Avenue, Ridgefield, WA 98642

NRA LLC/Randy Rugg, 29781 SW Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070

NRA LLC/Randy Rugg, PO Box 1515, Wilsonville, OR 97070

By both first class mail and certified mail on August 30, 2016 and September 2, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on August 31, 2016 the Borrower/Grantor was personally served with said written notice of default and/or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph 1 above, and the Trustee has possession of proff of such service or posting.

VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to sale.

VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all interest in the above-described property.

IX. Anyone having an objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever are afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington. Chapter 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale. Service of process of any lawsuit or legal action may be made on Denise J. Lukins, whose address is:

Law Office of Denise J. Lukins, 10000NE 7th Avenue, suite 403, Vancouver, WA 98685

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060

Dated: October 5, 2016 Denise J. Lukins, Successor Trustee, Law Office of Denise J. Lukins, PLLC, 10000 NE 7th Avenue, Suite 403, Vancouver, WA 98685 (360) 448-2854

Exhibit A

Order No.: 612826132

For APN/Parcel ID(s): 144983-010

Parcel I

Lot(s) 3 of Short Plat, recorded in Book 1, Page 461, records of Clark County, Washington, being a portion of the Southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 2 North, Range 1 East of the Willamette Meridian, recorded January 22, 1979, recorded under Auditor’s File No. 7901220038, records of Clark County, Washington.

Parcel II

An easement for ingress, egress, and utilities over, under and across a portion of Lot 2 of said short plat as described under Auditor’s File No. 5015409, records of Clark County, Washington.

Denise J. Lukins, Successor Trustee, Law Office of Denise J. Lukins, PLLC, 10000 NE 7th Avenue, Suite 403, Vancouver, WA 98685 (360) 448-2854

Dec 16, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

Comments

comments